News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Things to do >

'A success story for Dereham' - Polar Express set for another bumper season

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:03 AM November 12, 2021
The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: B

The Polar Express train ride is returning to the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Archant

The Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) is preparing for another bumper festive season ahead of the first Polar Express ride for almost two years. 

Thousands of people from across the UK are set to flock to Dereham for what is the railway's marquee event. 

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Visitors about to board the Polar Express in Dereham - Credit: Archant

The town's station will begin welcoming excited families from Saturday, November 13, all in search of the ultimate Christmas experience. 

Between now and December 23, the MNR expects host around 30,000 people as it puts on a bigger show than ever before. 

Peter Singlehurst, press officer at the railway, said: "Every year we try and expand what we have to offer. 

You may also want to watch:

"We have set out to increase capacity every year, and this year will be the first where we are using ex-Greater Anglia coaches - which is why they are a bit longer.

Steph Garthwaite, deputy general manager, George Saville, general manager,from Mid Norfolk Railway S

Peter Singlehurst (right), press officer at the Mid Norfolk Railway Station, with deputy general manager Steph Garthwaite and general manager George Saville - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The show will be more or less the same, but the comfort has improved. We get lots of repeat customers, so they will really notice a difference."

Most Read

  1. 1 GP surgery slams "unacceptable abuse" amid staff shortage
  2. 2 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
  3. 3 Poignant ceremony marks Remembrance Day in Dereham
  1. 4 High school unveils catering facility after successful funding bid
  2. 5 Emotional testing plea from contaminated blood scandal victim
  3. 6 Crackdown on abandoned cars sees 150 removed from Breckland's roads
  4. 7 Business booming for mum who quit job during lockdown to launch salon
  5. 8 PICTURES: Care home unveils stunning poppy display for Remembrance
  6. 9 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
  7. 10 Primary school handed 'green grant' to aid environmental work

Hot on the heels of Flying Scotsman's historic stint in Norfolk, the Mid Norfolk Railway's manic year is about to get even busier. 

But given the disappointment of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, MNR bosses are simply grateful to be back.

"This is our key event," added Mr Singlehurst. "It means this is how we generate a big chunk of our annual income to invest in the railway.

The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Polar Express attracts thousands of people to Dereham every year - Credit: Archant

"It is the only event in our calendar that we don't really need to promote. We get a lot of hassle about tickets quite early in the year. 

"This year we did not even have a hard launch and, just by word of mouth, things took off. 

"Certainly, the most expensive ones all sold the quickest."

Tickets for the Polar Express this year are almost completely sold out. 

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Left, Kiya Fyles with Delilah and Imogen Love with Bowie, get

Visitors about to board the Polar Express - Credit: Archant

For Dereham, that means thousands of visitors descending on the mid Norfolk town and making the most of its pubs, shops and hotels. 

"The Polar Express is a real success story for Dereham and local economy," said Mr Singlehurst.

"Last year there were people travelling from Belfast, Penzance and Inverness specifically to go on the Polar Express.

"If you are buying four tickets, travelling all that way and staying overnight, you are talking about a fair chunk of change."

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Polar Express train ride is returning to the Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: Archant

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kurt Oliver, owner of The Metro in Dereham, said staff were doing everything in their power to combat drink spiking

Nightclub owner pledges to do battle against drink spiking

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Colin Barnes faces jail if he does not clear his site at Podmore Lane in Scarning

'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - Biscuit with the Christmas Tree in Dereham

When are Dereham's Christmas lights being switched on?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
We asked people in Dereham whether they still go into their local bank

Your Say: Do you still use your local bank?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon