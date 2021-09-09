Tickets selling fast as Polar Express returns to Norfolk

Published: 12:08 PM September 9, 2021

The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2021. - Credit: Archant

Tickets are selling fast for Mid-Norfolk Railway's Polar Express Christmas train as the event returns for 2021.

Families have been eager to take the magical journey, which encourages passengers to wear pyjamas and dressing gowns, with a handful of tickets left for each date.

The event, which attracts visitors to Dereham from all over the country, was cancelled last year due to lockdown.

The experience, which begins on November 13, is based on the 2004 film and sees passengers travel from Dereham to the North Pole whilst hearing the voices of the film's stars.

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

This year the train will include three former Greater Anglia coaches which officials at the railway say are more suited to the experience.

Spokesperson for the railway, Peter Singlehurst, said: "We run this in house, other railways get a company to do it for them but we employ our own theatrical director and have done for many years.

"He's very good and the benefit of that is we put the effort in and get the profit.

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

"All in all it's a welcome return for something that is critically important to the railway from a financial perspective, but also has always proved to be extremely popular Christmas activity.

"Last year when sadly we weren't able to run it, there was people coming from Penzance and Belfast, it's not just people from Norfolk and Suffolk who travel down.

"It is an important economic boost for Dereham and the surrounding area because if you're travelling from Manchester, you're not driving all the way down here having your experience and then driving back.

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

"It's good to get folk spending money in the area as well, so this is us as a railway supporting the economy, which coming out of Covid is important."

He said now the railway was fully open, it would be recommended people on the Polar Express wear face masks however it would not be forced to.

Mr Singlehurst said people had been "very sensible" on the railway so far and said the experience would follow government guidelines to ensure everything was as safe as possible.

Tickets for the Polar Express can be booked at: https://midnorfolkthepolarexpressride.com/ticket-options/