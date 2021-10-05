News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Things to do >

Two new dates announced after Flying Scotsman's Norfolk visit sells out

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:04 PM October 5, 2021   
The Flying Scotsman departing from Mid Norfolk Railway Station in Dereham. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Flying Scotsman departing from Mid Norfolk Railway Station in Dereham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two new dates have been announced for the Norfolk visit of one of the world's most famous steam trains after the first two dates sold out.

Tickets to see the Flying Scotsman on Mid Norfolk Railway had sold out for October 6 and 13, but now train enthusiasts will get another chance catch a glimpse of the legendary train, with new dates announced for October 7 and 14.

Priced at £8 for a 50-minute slot, tickets will allow visitors access to Dereham Station to take a guided tour to view the train and can be booked online or at the station.

Charlie Robinson, chairman of Mid Norfolk Railway, said: “We knew the visit of this iconic steam engine was going to be popular but until you are directly involved with it, you do not fully realise what that means.

"We are therefore adding these two extra days as everything else has now been sold out and as such we want to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to see the Flying Scotsman while it is with the Mid Norfolk Railway."

You may also want to watch:

Fans may also get a chance to sit in the drivers seat or stand on the footplate, with the opportunities offered on a first come first served basis.

During its heyday, the train set two world records for a steam engine, becoming the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100mph in 1934, and then setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles in 1989 while in Australia.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homes bid approved despite objection in 'strongest possible terms'
  2. 2 Affordable homes plan on former pub site branded 'cynical'
  3. 3 Litter hotspot clean up frustrated by confusion over who owns land
  1. 4 How to see the Flying Scotsman in Norfolk this October
  2. 5 The Flying Scotsman arrives in Dereham
  3. 6 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
  4. 7 Covid sees life expectancy figure drop for men - and rise for women
  5. 8 Overturned lorry causing delays on A47
  6. 9 PICTURES: First look at Flying Scotsman following arrival in Norfolk
  7. 10 Your Say: What is Dereham lacking?

All tickets to ride the train are sold out, with 350 passengers set to ride each train during its time in the county.

Ticket slots to view the train start at 9am and finish at 4pm, with no public access to Dereham Station whilst the train is visiting.

Those wishing to visit the train can buy tickets here: https://www.midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/flyingscotsman

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephanie-Jane Saunders found flowers along Dereham Road in Mattishall

Who is leaving flowers for people in this mid Norfolk village?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The Bell at Brisley has been awarded the Pub is the hub plaque. From front left, Owners Amelia Nicho

Norfolk beer garden named best in country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Archant use only, Murray Photography

Rare sight of NASA rocket captured by photographer near Dereham

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sacha Beales (centre) owner of Drip Drop Bake Stop, along with the staff at the stall.

Video

Market traders' fears over continued fuel crisis

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon