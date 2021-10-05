Two new dates announced after Flying Scotsman's Norfolk visit sells out

Published: 10:04 PM October 5, 2021

Two new dates have been announced for the Norfolk visit of one of the world's most famous steam trains after the first two dates sold out.

Tickets to see the Flying Scotsman on Mid Norfolk Railway had sold out for October 6 and 13, but now train enthusiasts will get another chance catch a glimpse of the legendary train, with new dates announced for October 7 and 14.

Priced at £8 for a 50-minute slot, tickets will allow visitors access to Dereham Station to take a guided tour to view the train and can be booked online or at the station.

Charlie Robinson, chairman of Mid Norfolk Railway, said: “We knew the visit of this iconic steam engine was going to be popular but until you are directly involved with it, you do not fully realise what that means.

"We are therefore adding these two extra days as everything else has now been sold out and as such we want to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to see the Flying Scotsman while it is with the Mid Norfolk Railway."

Fans may also get a chance to sit in the drivers seat or stand on the footplate, with the opportunities offered on a first come first served basis.

During its heyday, the train set two world records for a steam engine, becoming the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100mph in 1934, and then setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles in 1989 while in Australia.

All tickets to ride the train are sold out, with 350 passengers set to ride each train during its time in the county.

Ticket slots to view the train start at 9am and finish at 4pm, with no public access to Dereham Station whilst the train is visiting.

Those wishing to visit the train can buy tickets here: https://www.midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/flyingscotsman