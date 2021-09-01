News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Things to do >

Walking group's top tips for safe and responsible rambling

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 1:25 PM September 1, 2021   
Walkers are Welcome chair Ken Hawkins and his wife Catherine

Walkers are Welcome chairman Ken Hawkins and his wife Catherine, out for a ramble in the beautiful Norfolk countryside. - Credit: Supplied by Ken Hawkins

With staycations looking set to remain popular as we move into the autumn, a national association of enthusiastic walkers has put together a series of handy hints for ramblers. 

Ken Hawkins, who leads Dereham’s branch of Walkers are Welcome, and is also its national chair, said the group had written the advice “in response to the reports last year, and the expectation this year, of litter being left, gates left open, people walking off the paths and not controlling their dogs”.

Here are the group’s top tips:

  • If you’re arriving by car, try to park in an official parking area - you may have to pay (the money is needed to maintain local facilities), but you can be sure you don’t block other traffic or access by farmers to their land
  • Know where you’re going - a good map is essential to show the paths, but many of those on smartphones won’t show sufficient detail
  • A mobile can be useful - but don’t rely on its map, or that you can always get a signal
  • For all but the shortest walk, take water and food with you - in case you get lost or your planned route is blocked
  • Especially on longer walks, tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return
  • Wear suitable clothes - short excursions in well-used areas that have been maintained with visitors in mind are one thing; but if you’re going further, paths can be very muddy, weather can change suddenly (especially if you’re climbing to any height), and you can get lost in unfamiliar places: make sure you have strong footwear, warm clothing and a good waterproof
  • Always leave gates as you find them - open or shut - but do not leave anything else, please bring back everything you took with you. Farm and wild animals may be hurt by your unwanted items - even food.
  • If you have one, keep your dog under close control - do not allow it to chase farm or wild animals, nor to bother other people (and collect your dog poo for disposal in a bin)
  • If you’re out on a road in the evening, wear light clothes so you can be seen.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Red Arrows jet RED 5 makes an emergency landing at RAF Marham.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dereham Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Council

Young entrepreneurs set for free trial at town's market

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The Queen has been photographed looking relaxed at her Balmoral estate

Council

Street parties and medals - town starts Queen's Platinum Jubilee planning

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
A plane lands at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshsire, carrying British nationals and Afghans from Kabal i

Norfolk County Council

How you can support Afghan refugees in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon