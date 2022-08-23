Brass band to play second free summer concert

Dereham Band is set to play a free summer concert at the Ellenor Fenn Garden - Credit: Archant

A brass band is set to treat townsfolk to a second free summer concert.

Dereham Band will play at the Ellenor Fenn Garden in the town centre from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Sunday, September 4.

The group performed at the same location on August 14, attracting a healthy crowd throughout the afternoon.

Dereham Band pictured during a Remembrance Sunday parade - Credit: Archant

Jane Broscomb, band secretary, said: "Last time, a lot of people were walking past and hearing the band for the first time.

"The next concert will again have a relaxed atmosphere. People can come and go as they like and just enjoy it."

This year, Dereham Band has not been able to use its usual summer concert venue, the Queen Mother's Garden, which is currently closed due to ongoing renovation work.

With limited seating at the park, audience members are being advised to bring their own seating if they would like to enjoy the concert for the duration.

Parking is available at the Dencora car park off Commercial Road.

The band is sponsored by Dereham Town Council.