It's back! Dereham Blues Festival confirmed for 2022

Dereham Blues Festival is set to return in 2022 - Credit: Ian Burt

Dereham Blues Festival is set to make a welcome return in 2022, organisers have confirmed.

After a two-year break amid the coronavirus pandemic, the much-loved and widely-acclaimed event will be back next summer.

Organisers said the committee had been meeting regularly over the past 16 months to ensure the festival would return with renewed energy.

A scene from a previous Dereham Blues Festival - Credit: Matthew Usher

Negotiations are well under way in a bid to secure a "fresh and dynamic" headline act, who will play the opening concert at Dereham Memorial Hall.

The weekend of festivities, sponsored by Minors and Brady, Dereham Taxis and Orchard Caravans, will run from July 6 to 10.

Harry Collins, chairman of the festival, said: "We and our venue partners are raring to go.

"The 2022 Dereham Blues Festival is going to be just fantastic.

Dereham Blues Festival is set to return after two years of cancellations - Credit: Ian Burt

“We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, without whom the festival just could not go ahead."

A staple event in the town's calendar, Dereham Blues Festival sees thousands of blues enthusiasts flock to mid Norfolk every year.

The annual extravaganza, which sees bands and solo artists perform across the town, will again launch with an opening headline concert before entertainment continues over the ensuing four days.

The 2019 edition saw no less than 50 blues acts play in 13 different venues, which were all free to attend and will remain so in 2022.

Jamie Roe Band performing at Strikes in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Organisers are once again inviting lesser-known bands or artists to express an interest in performing during the weekend, and applications have already been flooding in.

Videos of live shows can be submitted by visiting derehambluesfestival.org.uk/wanna-play before the application process closes on February 14.

"We will, of course, be selecting the cream of the crop to ensure a top-notch experience for festival-goers," added Mr Collins.

To celebrate the festival's return, Dereham Community Crafters are set to deck out the town with their colourful creations.

A scene from a previous Dereham Blues Festival - Credit: Ian Burt

In addition, creative students are being encouraged to design a new logo, which will be used on posters, t-shirts and badges.

The festival committee is also looking to organise a busking blues jamboree comprised of young buskers and local choirs which, it is hoped, will take place in the town centre on July 9.

To get in touch, call 01362 860491 or email info@derehambluesfestival.org.uk