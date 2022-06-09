Opening night of blues festivals sells out

When Rivers Meet pictured playing at Dereham Blues Festival in 2019 - Credit: Colin Collis

A blues festival returning for the first time in two years has already sold out.

The Dereham Blues Festival opening concert, on July 6 has completely sold out over a month before the gig is set to take place at Dereham Memorial Hall.

The concert, featuring When Rivers Meet and Kyla Brox, is the first concert and kicks off five days of music in the town.

It is also the first festival since 2019 after a two-year break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mojo Preachers performing at the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

When Rivers Meet, led by husband and wife Aaron and Grace Bond who hails from Essex but met in Downham Market.

Last year they won four gongs at the UKBlues Awards, including band of the year and album of the year.

Also headlining will be Kyla Brox, whose raw talent has seen her described as “the finest female blues singer of her generation”.

She was voted as best female vocalist at the European Blues Awards for 2019.