News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Things to do

Dereham Day closing concert to celebrate Norfolk dialect

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:36 PM May 4, 2022
The cast of the Friends of Norfolk Dialect perform their pantomime Dick Whittington and his Ow' Cat

Friends of Norfolk Dialect are set to perform at Dereham Day - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's distinctive dialect will be celebrated at Dereham Day's closing show. 

Friends of Norfolk Dialect (FOND) will treat audience members to their unique brand of humour at Dereham Memorial Hall.

The Memorial Hall in Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dereham Memorial Hall will be at the centre of Dereham Day - Credit: Archant

The first ever Dereham Day is being held on Saturday, May 14. 

FOND was founded back in 1999 by a group of locals, who were desperate to protect the dialect after years of cringing at crude versions in film and television. 

Over the ensuing 20 years, they have appeared at churches, concerts and village halls to perform their variety of songs, monologues, dancing and sketches. 

The Friends of Norfolk Dialect Pantomime at East Tuddenham Village Hall.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopy

Audiences will be treated to a show from Friends of Norfolk Dialect on Dereham Day - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tim Cara, chairman of Friends of Dereham Memorial Hall - which is organising Dereham Day - called the show "an exciting coup".

He added: "FOND are such fun, full of talent and invention, and rarely come to the town."

Only 128 tickets - priced at £12 each - are available for the show, at which the Memorial Hall will be styled as a cabaret café. Visit ticketsource.co.uk/dereham or call 01362 696900.

The Friends of Norfolk Dialect Pantomime at East Tuddenham Village Hall.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopy

Friends of Norfolk Dialect performing back in 2017 - Credit: Sonya Duncan


Dereham News

Don't Miss

Francesca Du Bignon has thanked her customer for their continued support at her salon

Hairdresser transforms former cafe into thriving salon

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Night nurse Laura Black, from Dereham, is working two jobs to support her family

Cost of Living

'One birthday present for each child': Nurse on cost of living struggle

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Thieves steal more than £17,000 worth of metal from recycling centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Old Waggon and Horses pub and Central Garage in Shipdham, near Dereham, have been demolished

Pub and garage demolished to make way for new homes and shop

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon