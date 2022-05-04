Dereham Day closing concert to celebrate Norfolk dialect

Friends of Norfolk Dialect are set to perform at Dereham Day - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's distinctive dialect will be celebrated at Dereham Day's closing show.

Friends of Norfolk Dialect (FOND) will treat audience members to their unique brand of humour at Dereham Memorial Hall.

Dereham Memorial Hall will be at the centre of Dereham Day - Credit: Archant

The first ever Dereham Day is being held on Saturday, May 14.

FOND was founded back in 1999 by a group of locals, who were desperate to protect the dialect after years of cringing at crude versions in film and television.

Over the ensuing 20 years, they have appeared at churches, concerts and village halls to perform their variety of songs, monologues, dancing and sketches.

Audiences will be treated to a show from Friends of Norfolk Dialect on Dereham Day - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tim Cara, chairman of Friends of Dereham Memorial Hall - which is organising Dereham Day - called the show "an exciting coup".

He added: "FOND are such fun, full of talent and invention, and rarely come to the town."

Only 128 tickets - priced at £12 each - are available for the show, at which the Memorial Hall will be styled as a cabaret café. Visit ticketsource.co.uk/dereham or call 01362 696900.

Friends of Norfolk Dialect performing back in 2017 - Credit: Sonya Duncan



