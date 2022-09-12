Theatre company hopes to bounce back from pandemic with new show

Dereham Theatre Company is set to perform Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Dereham Memorial Hall - Credit: Archant/Dereham Theatre Company

A theatre company is set to return to the stage following a challenging couple of years.

Dereham Theatre Company will treat audiences to its production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Dereham Memorial Hall from October 4-8.

It will be the group's first musical since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for October 2020, Joseph has been three years in pre-production and has seen performers negotiate a hot summer of rehearsals.

The cast includes three former members of the company's youth section - Elliot Hunter, Charlie Collins and Joanna Brown - who all starred in DOSYTCo's version of the show back in 2013.

The title character will be played by Joseph Reed, with narration from Michael Stoker.

To buy tickets in advance (£15 each), visit ticketsource.co.uk/derehamtheatrecompany. They will also be available on the door.

Dereham Theatre Company is run entirely by volunteers and celebrates its 75th anniversary next year.