News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Things to do

Theatre company hopes to bounce back from pandemic with new show

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:06 PM September 12, 2022
Dereham Theatre Company is set to perform Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Dereham Memorial Hall

Dereham Theatre Company is set to perform Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Dereham Memorial Hall - Credit: Archant/Dereham Theatre Company

A theatre company is set to return to the stage following a challenging couple of years.

Dereham Theatre Company will treat audiences to its production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Dereham Memorial Hall from October 4-8. 

It will be the group's first musical since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Originally scheduled for October 2020, Joseph has been three years in pre-production and has seen performers negotiate a hot summer of rehearsals. 

The cast includes three former members of the company's youth section - Elliot Hunter, Charlie Collins and Joanna Brown - who all starred in DOSYTCo's version of the show back in 2013.

The title character will be played by Joseph Reed, with narration from Michael Stoker. 

To buy tickets in advance (£15 each), visit ticketsource.co.uk/derehamtheatrecompany. They will also be available on the door. 

Dereham Theatre Company is run entirely by volunteers and celebrates its 75th anniversary next year.  

Dereham News

Don't Miss

A car has crashed into a house in Dereham

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Car crashes into house in Dereham

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

Norfolk Live News

Missing teenage girl from Norfolk found safe and well in Hertfordshire

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Brisley Bell, between Dereham and Fakenham, is set to host Brisley Live!

Award-winning pub set to host weekend festival

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes left at North Elmham

Family's tribute to motorcyclist, 24, 'taken far too young' in crash

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon