Award-winning Ed Sheeran tribute act to play in Dereham

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:41 AM December 1, 2021
Jack Shepherd, an award-winning Ed Sheeran tribute, is set to play at Dereham Memorial Hall

For those who have struggled in the past to get hold of Ed Sheeran tickets, a tribute act coming to Dereham could be the next-best thing. 

Jack Shepherd is set to bring the award-winning Ed Sheeran Experience to Dereham Memorial Hall on Friday, December 10.

Mr Shepherd has been mimicking the Suffolk-born superstar since 2014, and has even been endorsed by the man himself. 

The Memorial Hall in Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

His success has seen him travel worldwide with his guitar and loop pedal, and he has made numerous television and radio appearances across the globe.

On home soil, Mr Shepherd has also featured on the BBC, ITV, Heart UK, Kiss and Capital FM, to name a few.

Following the release of Sheeran's recent single, 'Shivers', he was invited to appear alongside the multi-platinum artist on Heart radio's breakfast show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Sheeran turned to Mr Shepherd and said: "I think what you do is awesome - really, really great."

To buy tickets for the Dereham gig, visit outout.mhtickets.com/events/10191.

