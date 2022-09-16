Band to play second special concert for Ukraine

The Fakenham Fellowship Band performing at Fakenham Parish Church in May - Credit: Glyn Bowman

A Salvation Army band is set to hold another fundraising event in support of humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Following a successful concert at Fakenham Parish Church in May, the Fakenham Fellowship Band will play in Dereham on October 7.

Proceedings at St Nicholas Church will get under way from 7.30pm.

There are no tickets for the concert, nor is there any charge, but all money donated will go to the Salvation Army emergency services serving in Eastern Europe.

To donate online instead, visit salvationarmy.org.uk/ukraine-crisis-appeal.

The Fakenham Fellowship Band was formed in 2017 for what members thought would be a one-off Christmas concert sponsored by the Salvation Army.

However, the event was so well received that the band continued to meet and play together.

In 2018 the band became known as the Fakenham Fellowship Band of the Salvation Army.

Membership has swelled to 24 and includes people aged between 29 and 86 from Fakenham and the surrounding area.