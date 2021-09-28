How to see the Flying Scotsman in Norfolk this October
- Credit: Ian McDonald
The Flying Scotsman will arrive in Norfolk this weekend for its stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway.
The engine will arrive on Friday, October 1, at Dereham station and will run passengers between Dereham and Brick Kiln Junction, just north of Kimberley Park station, until Saturday, October 16.
While tickets to ride the trains are sold out, you can still get a chance to see the engine in action.
Platform tickets are available to visit the engine on Wednesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 13, at Dereham station. A guided tour of the engine is also available.
Charlie Robinson the chairman of the Mid Norfolk Railway said: “We, at the railway are looking forward to greeting our passengers and are confident that they will enjoy the iconic experience that is The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous Steam Engine. We want this to be a memorable regional event for Norfolk.”