How to see the Flying Scotsman in Norfolk this October

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:29 PM September 28, 2021   
Flying Scotsman running on the Mid Norfolk Railway

The Flying Scotsman will arrive in Norfolk this weekend for its stay on the Mid Norfolk Railway.

The engine will arrive on Friday, October 1, at Dereham station and will run passengers between Dereham and Brick Kiln Junction, just north of Kimberley Park station, until Saturday, October 16. 

While tickets to ride the trains are sold out, you can still get a chance to see the engine in action.

Flying Scotsman passing Spooners Row on Mid Norfolk Railway

Platform tickets are available to visit the engine on Wednesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 13, at Dereham station. A guided tour of the engine is also available.

Charlie Robinson the chairman of the Mid Norfolk Railway said: “We, at the railway are looking forward to greeting our passengers and are confident that they will enjoy the iconic experience that is The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous Steam Engine. We want this to be a memorable regional event for Norfolk.”


Dereham News

