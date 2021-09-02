News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Tickets for The Flying Scotsman in Norfolk nearly sell out in three days

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:45 PM September 2, 2021   
Flying Scotsman running on the Mid Norfolk Railway

The Flying Scotsman will visit the Mid Norfolk Railway in October - Credit: Ian McDonald

Tickets to travel on the world-famous steam locomotive The Flying Scotsman nearly sold out after only three days on sale.

The Flying Scotsman will be visiting the Mid-Norfolk Railway in October, and will be hauling eight passenger trains between Dereham station and Brick Kiln Junction.  

Train enthusiasts can see the locomotive from Saturday, October 2 until Saturday, October 16.

Charlie Robinson the Chairman of the Mid Norfolk Railway said: “This is an incredibly important event for the Railway, as it will be the first time The Flying Scotsman will have run on a heritage railway in the region.

Flying Scotsman passing Spooners Row on Mid Norfolk Railway

Tickets are almost sold out to see the locomotive - Credit: Ian McDonald

"The tickets having sold so quickly demonstrates the enthusiasm to see this iconic engine in action and to be part of the experience. I can only apologise that we cannot run more trains and therefore offer more tickets.”

A small number of additional tickets have now gone on sale on the railway's website and platform tickets are also available.

