Tickets for The Flying Scotsman in Norfolk nearly sell out in three days
- Credit: Ian McDonald
Tickets to travel on the world-famous steam locomotive The Flying Scotsman nearly sold out after only three days on sale.
The Flying Scotsman will be visiting the Mid-Norfolk Railway in October, and will be hauling eight passenger trains between Dereham station and Brick Kiln Junction.
Train enthusiasts can see the locomotive from Saturday, October 2 until Saturday, October 16.
Charlie Robinson the Chairman of the Mid Norfolk Railway said: “This is an incredibly important event for the Railway, as it will be the first time The Flying Scotsman will have run on a heritage railway in the region.
"The tickets having sold so quickly demonstrates the enthusiasm to see this iconic engine in action and to be part of the experience. I can only apologise that we cannot run more trains and therefore offer more tickets.”
A small number of additional tickets have now gone on sale on the railway's website and platform tickets are also available.
