Heritage railway set to host beer festival over bank holiday weekend

A much-loved heritage railway is set to host a beer festival over the August bank holiday weekend.

The Mid-Norfolk Railway will welcome punters to its home station, in Dereham, for four days of festivities from Friday through to Monday (August 26-29).

Entry to 'Ales by Rails' is free and, each day, the bar in the beer tent will open at 11am and close at 10pm.

Beer enthusiasts can expect 25 real ales on tap, plus a number of ciders, from breweries based in Norfolk and across the country.

Lagers, wines and soft drinks will also be on offer.

Moreover, the station buffet will be open, selling a range of hot and cold food and drinks.

From Saturday to bank holiday Monday, trains will run along the Mid-Norfolk Railway from Dereham to Wymondham, with the first service at 10.30am and the last at 3.45pm.

For the full list of beers and the train service timetable, visit the railway's website at www.midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/beer.

