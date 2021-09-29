Norfolk beer garden named best in country
A Norfolk pub’s beer garden has been named the best in the country at the Great British Pub Awards.
The Brisley Bell, in The Green, Brisley, beat pubs from across the UK to win the 'Best Beer Garden' title in a competition which saw judges travel across the country to find the winner.
Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman bought the pub in 2015 in a derelict state and have since renovated the pub and garden.
The garden was a "labour of love" for the couple.
They invested in new garden furniture and created a whole new outdoor seating area called The Shed.
The Great British Pub Awards is described as the "Oscars of the pub industry" and celebrates the work which pubs do within communities.
The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell in Suffolk was named the best pub for food.
Most Read
- 1 How to see the Flying Scotsman in Norfolk this October
- 2 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
- 3 Police praise strength of victims of 'deviant sexual predator'
- 4 Public warned not to trespass on railway during Flying Scotsman visit
- 5 Dereham man salutes memorial to father killed in Le Paradis massacre
- 6 Match off as fuel crisis bites local football
- 7 Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’
- 8 GPS system worth £12,000 stolen from tractor
- 9 Overnight road closures expected on part of A47
- 10 Newly-formed deaf club meets for the first time