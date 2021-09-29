News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk beer garden named best in country

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:26 AM September 29, 2021   
The Bell at Brisley has been awarded the Pub is the hub plaque. From front left, Owners Amelia Nicho

The Brisley Bell has won 'Best Pub Garden' at this year's Great British Pub Awards 2021.

A Norfolk pub’s beer garden has been named the best in the country at the Great British Pub Awards. 

The Brisley Bell, in The Green, Brisley, beat pubs from across the UK to win the 'Best Beer Garden' title in a competition which saw judges travel across the country to find the winner.

Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman bought the pub in 2015 in a derelict state and have since renovated the pub and garden.

The outside seating area at the Brisley Bell, winners of the Pub of the Year 2019 at the Eat Norfolk

The couple have invested heavily in their garden in recent years - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The garden was a "labour of love" for the couple.

They invested in new garden furniture and created a whole new outdoor seating area called The Shed.

The Great British Pub Awards is described as the "Oscars of the pub industry" and celebrates the work which pubs do within communities. 

The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell in Suffolk was named the best pub for food. 

