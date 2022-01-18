Waffle and milkshake delivery business opens in Dereham

Kream Jar in Dereham's market place has opened for deliveries. - Credit: Muhammed Haq

Waffles smothered in chocolate and thick milkshakes are on the menu of a new business that has started delivering to homes in Dereham.

The Kream Jar has opened for deliveries from its new shop in the town's market place.

Co-owner Muhammed Haq joined forces with his friends, Tamim Ashraf and Iqbal Nesa, who were originally looking to open a dessert business in Norwich.

But Mr Haq, who also owns Aliman's Indian Takeaway in Quebec Street, convinced them to come to Dereham instead.

And after announcing their plans to open the new business in Dereham, the 37-year-old said they were inundated with support from local people.

He said: “That’s why I like Dereham. Everyone is very excited and we are too.

“The response has actually been quite overwhelming and people are really looking forward to it."

Despite launching its dessert deliveries via Uber Eats, the shop is currently still closed while last-minute work continues.

Kream Jar is open for deliveries from 4pm until 10pm every day except Tuesday.