Last chance for bands to sign up for Dereham Blues Festival

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:54 AM February 1, 2022
The Mojo Preachers performing at the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Blues Festival is making its return in 2022 - Credit: Archant

Aspiring bands and musicians are being given one last chance to express an interest in playing at Dereham Blues Festival. 

After a two-year break amid the coronavirus pandemic, the much-loved and widely-acclaimed event will be back this summer

Jamie Roe Band performing at Strikes in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Bands and artists still have time to express an interest in playing at Dereham Blues Festival 2022 - Credit: Archant

The annual extravaganza, which sees thousands of blues enthusiasts flock to mid Norfolk every year, will run from July 6 to 10. 

And organisers are once again inviting lesser-known bands or artists to sign up, with a view to performing during the weekend.

Applications have already been flooding in, but there is still time to try and get on the bill. 

Scenes from the 2014 Dereham Blues Festival - Dove and Boweevil play at the Bull. Picture: Matthew U

A scene from Dereham Blues Festival in 2014 - Credit: Archant

Videos of live shows can be submitted by visiting derehambluesfestival.org.uk/wanna-play before the application process closes on Monday, February 14.

Since announcing the blues festival would be returning in 2022, committee members have pledged to produce an event that is bigger and better than ever before. 

The headline act is expected to be revealed over the coming weeks. 

