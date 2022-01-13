Dereham Town to host monthly comedy club
- Credit: Ian Burt
Dereham Town is hoping to inject some laughter into Thursday nights with a new comedy club.
The football club is set to launch 'Has It Come To This?', a monthly stand-up showcase featuring the finest talent from across the county.
Starting from Thursday, February 10, the club will bring performers to Aldiss Park off Norwich Road, where the Magpies play their home games, and will be hosted by funnymen David Alfie Ward and Alex Oliver.
Mr Ward is a comedian from London who now calls Norfolk his home. He has performed at some of the biggest comedy clubs around the world and is a regular guest on talkSPORT.
Meanwhile, Mr Oliver hails from Norfolk and has performed across the nation, while also bringing some of the UK's best comedians to the Norwich scene.
Tickets, priced at £12, can be bought by visiting eventbrite.co.uk/e/has-it-come-to-this-comedy-club-tickets-242745758097.
Further shows are scheduled for March 10 and April 21.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
- 2 School invites former pupils to help explore its history
- 3 'Mindless destruction' at newly-opened pocket park
- 4 'A great idea' - Shop space helps small businesses showcase products
- 5 Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death
- 6 Road closed and buses diverted due to burst water main in village
- 7 Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly
- 8 Bird-owner fined after cockerels kept in conservatory woke up neighbours
- 9 'Full of scents and smells' - Five dog walking fields to hire in Norfolk
- 10 Dereham Town attracts record league attendance