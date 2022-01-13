News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Town to host monthly comedy club

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:24 AM January 13, 2022
Updated: 11:25 AM January 13, 2022
Dereham Town FC's ground at Aldiss Park

Dereham Town FC is set to host a new comedy club - Credit: Ian Burt

Dereham Town is hoping to inject some laughter into Thursday nights with a new comedy club. 

The football club is set to launch 'Has It Come To This?', a monthly stand-up showcase featuring the finest talent from across the county. 

Starting from Thursday, February 10, the club will bring performers to Aldiss Park off Norwich Road, where the Magpies play their home games, and will be hosted by funnymen David Alfie Ward and Alex Oliver. 

Mr Ward is a comedian from London who now calls Norfolk his home. He has performed at some of the biggest comedy clubs around the world and is a regular guest on talkSPORT.

Norfolk-based comedian David Alfie Ward is bringing the 'Has It Come To This Comedy Club' to Dereham.

Norfolk-based comedian David Alfie Ward is bringing the 'Has It Come To This?' comedy club to Dereham - Credit: David Alfie Ward

Meanwhile, Mr Oliver hails from Norfolk and has performed across the nation, while also bringing some of the UK's best comedians to the Norwich scene. 

Tickets, priced at £12, can be bought by visiting eventbrite.co.uk/e/has-it-come-to-this-comedy-club-tickets-242745758097.

Further shows are scheduled for March 10 and April 21.

