Norfolk World Music Festival returns with a message of unity

Published: 10:53 AM May 21, 2021

the Norfolk World Music Festival returns for the first time since 2019. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk world music festival is aiming to create togetherness and unity when it returns later this year.

The music festival based at Burton Manor Barns in Southburgh returns for its 12th year on July 30 until August 1. The event is aiming to create ‘Umoja’, the Swahili and Zulu word for togetherness and unity in these strange times in a safe and socially distanced way.

Anna Mudeka, the organiser of the event, said she is "excited to see the return of people to her festival following a difficult time that we have all been through"’

Anna Mudeka, the organiser of the Norfolk world music festival. - Credit: Richard Shashamane

Across the three days, a range of music and entertainment will be on offer.

On Friday evening there is a premiere performance of Amrita Sandhu's 'Who Am I ?'

The Main stage will be headlined by Anna herself with her band taking to the stage for the first time in five years. They will be playing a set of original songs inspired by Anna’s native country of Zimbabwe.

Part of the action at a previous Southburgh Festival, which was renamed the Norfolk World Music Festival for 2019 - Credit: Archant

Also on the main stage will be Cuban musician Jose Ferrer with his band Jose Y Cubana, Cambridge based indie rock and alternative band Tantris, Belfast band The Watchsnatchers, along with others.

The Fringe stage will be headlined by the African Choir Of Norfolk.

The lineup is completed by Mike Campbell-Swai, renowned opera singer Emma Nuule, singer-songwriter Smithy and winner of the festival's 2019 open mic competition Feed Albert.

Norfolk World Music Festival hopes to promote a message of unity at this year's event. - Credit: Archant

There will also be DJs, and a wide range of workshops led by musicians teaching instruments, dance workshops, African singing, Foolhardy Folk Circus and Yoga. There will also be a range of world food on offer, and The Mudeka foundation will be running the bar, with all profits from the weekend going towards educating orphans in Zimbabwe.

A full weekend camping ticket costs £70 or a day ticket for Saturday costs £30. A Saturday evening ticket from 6pm costs £20.

Tickets are available by going to the box office www.leapinghare.org and for more information about the festival go to www.norfolkworldmusicfestival.co.uk

A helpline is available on 07879 493843 or should you have any other questions you can send an email to info@norfolkworldmusicfestival.co.uk