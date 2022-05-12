Dereham Day: Cinema to screen short film on 1930s life

Orion will show a short film on 1930s life as part of Dereham Day - Credit: Archant

Footage of Dereham from the 1930s is to be showcased as part of this weekend's much-anticipated Dereham Day.

Orion Cinema, in the Market Place, is offering two free screenings of silent newsreel films showing what life was like in the mid-Norfolk town almost 100 years ago.

Lasting just over half an hour, the films are due to be shown at 12pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, May 14, with captions provided by local historian Brent Scholes.

The footage belongs to the East Anglia Film Archive, which said it had likely not been seen in public for more than 80 years.

Aimed at celebrating all that is great about the town, Dereham Day is being held for the first time on Saturday.

The Memorial Hall, in Norwich Street, and adjacent Fleece Meadow will be at the centre of proceedings.

Dozens of local groups are getting involved, and there will be several activities, performances and demonstrations throughout the day.