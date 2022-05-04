News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Things to do

Queen's Jubilee: All the events happening in the Dereham area

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:13 PM May 4, 2022
Pubs, clubs and bars could stay open into the early hours during next year's bank holiday weekend to

Various events are being held in the Dereham area to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

This year, the Queen has become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

And, to mark Her Majesty's 70 years of tireless service, dozens of events are taking place across Norfolk.

Many are due to be held during a special four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. 

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Various Queen's Jubilee events are being held in the Dereham area - Credit: Ian Burt

Here, we have done our best to round up all the festivities taking place in the Dereham area:

  • Saturday, May 14: Dereham Day, Dereham Memorial Hall 
  • Monday, May 30: Community Crafters yarnbombing, Dereham town centre
  • Tuesday, May 31: Jubilee 'Just a Cuppa' coffee morning, Dereham Library, 10.30am to 12pm
  • Wednesday, June 1: Jubilee family crafts - make your own Royal crown and Queen’s guards toy, Dereham Library, 2.30-4pm 
  • Thursday, June 2: Dereham beacon lighting, Fleece Meadow, 9.45pm
  • June 2: Scarning beacon lighting, Scarning lay-by, 9.45pm
  • June 2: Shipdham beacon lighting, Shipdham Bullock Park, 9.45pm
  • June 2: Gressenhall beacon lighting, Gressenhall Green, 9.45pm
  • June 2: Mattishall beacon lighting, Old School Green, dusk
  • June 2: Dereham Lions vintage afternoon tea for pensioners, Toftwood scout hut, 2pm onwards
  • June 2: Toftwood Social Club Beer Festival, 1pm onwards
  • June 2: Afternoon tea hosted by Caring Friends for Cancer, Toftwood Methodist Chapel, 2-4pm
  • June 2: Walkers are Welcome Jubilee walk, Dereham (location and time TBC)
  • Friday, June 3: Dereham Golf Club open competition, all day 
  • June 3: Scarning street parties, 11am onwards
  • June 3: St Nicholas Church Peal of Bells, Dereham, 9.30am to 1pm 
  • June 3: Toftwood Social Club Beer Festival day two, 1pm onwards
  • June 3: Village picnic party, Mattishall Sports & Social Club, 2pm onwards
  • Saturday, June 4: Gressenhall village Jubilee celebration, village green, 1.30-5pm (followed by live music evening)
  • June 4: Garden party in Queen Mother's Garden, Dereham, 1-4pm (loyal toast at 3pm) 
  • June 4: Jubilee coffee morning, Scarning village hall, 10am to 12pm 
  • June 4: Scarning Art Club Jubilee exhibition, Scarning village hall, 10am to 4pm
  • June 4: Jubilee Cream Teas, Scarning village hall, 2-4pm
  • June 4: St Nicholas Church organ recital, Dereham (time TBC)
  • June 4: Family fun event, Ellenor Fenn Garden and Wright's Walk, Dereham (time TBC)
  • June 4: Strawberry cream teas, Dereham Baptist Church (time TBC)
  • June 4: Mattishall village fayre, Old School Green, 11am to 3pm 
  • June 4: Village bake-off, The Swan, Mattishall, followed by live music (8pm)
  • June 4: Toftwood Social Club Beer Festival day three, 1pm onwards
  • Sunday, June 5: St Nicholas Church ecumenical service, Dereham, 6-7pm
  • June 5: St Peter & St Paul Church service, Scarning, 11.15am
  • June 5: All Saints Church services, Mattishall 
  • June 5: Platinum Jubilee Family Street Party, Railway Tavern, Dereham, 11am onwards
  • June 5: Big Jubilee Lunch and little Jubilee fete, Scarning playing fields, 12pm onwards
  • June 5: Big Jubilee Lunch picnic hosted by Dereham Churches Together at St Nicholas Church, 4-6pm
  • June 5: Big Jubilee Lunch, Etling Green (time TBC)
  • June 5: Dereham Big Jubilee Lunch, Memorial Hall, 1-6pm (tickets required)
  • June 5: Afternoon tea, Mattishall Golf Club 
  • June 5: Toftwood Social Club Beer Festival day four, 1pm onwards
  • Wednesday, June 29: Royal Salute at Royal Norfolk Show
  • Wednesday, July 6: Dereham Blues Festival opening concert, 7pm (tickets required)
  • July 2022: Royal British Legion cream tea train, Mid-Norfolk Railway (tickets required)
  • Ongoing: Revamp of Queen Mother's Garden, Dereham (reopening date TBC)

To let us know about a Jubilee event in your town or village, email thomas.chapman@archant.co.uk.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Francesca Du Bignon has thanked her customer for their continued support at her salon

Hairdresser transforms former cafe into thriving salon

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Night nurse Laura Black, from Dereham, is working two jobs to support her family

Cost of Living

'One birthday present for each child': Nurse on cost of living struggle

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Thieves steal more than £17,000 worth of metal from recycling centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Old Waggon and Horses pub and Central Garage in Shipdham, near Dereham, have been demolished

Pub and garage demolished to make way for new homes and shop

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon