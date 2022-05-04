Queen's Jubilee: All the events happening in the Dereham area

Various events are being held in the Dereham area to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

This year, the Queen has become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

And, to mark Her Majesty's 70 years of tireless service, dozens of events are taking place across Norfolk.

Many are due to be held during a special four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Here, we have done our best to round up all the festivities taking place in the Dereham area:

Saturday, May 14: Dereham Day, Dereham Memorial Hall

Monday, May 30: Community Crafters yarnbombing, Dereham town centre

Tuesday, May 31: Jubilee 'Just a Cuppa' coffee morning, Dereham Library, 10.30am to 12pm

Wednesday, June 1: Jubilee family crafts - make your own Royal crown and Queen’s guards toy, Dereham Library, 2.30-4pm

Thursday, June 2: Dereham beacon lighting, Fleece Meadow, 9.45pm

June 2: Scarning beacon lighting, Scarning lay-by, 9.45pm

June 2: Shipdham beacon lighting, Shipdham Bullock Park, 9.45pm

June 2: Gressenhall beacon lighting, Gressenhall Green, 9.45pm

June 2: Mattishall beacon lighting, Old School Green, dusk

June 2: Dereham Lions vintage afternoon tea for pensioners, Toftwood scout hut, 2pm onwards

June 2: Toftwood Social Club Beer Festival, 1pm onwards

June 2: Afternoon tea hosted by Caring Friends for Cancer, Toftwood Methodist Chapel, 2-4pm

June 2: Walkers are Welcome Jubilee walk, Dereham (location and time TBC)

Friday, June 3: Dereham Golf Club open competition, all day

June 3: Scarning street parties, 11am onwards

June 3: St Nicholas Church Peal of Bells, Dereham, 9.30am to 1pm

June 3: Toftwood Social Club Beer Festival day two, 1pm onwards

June 3: Village picnic party, Mattishall Sports & Social Club, 2pm onwards

Saturday, June 4: Gressenhall village Jubilee celebration, village green, 1.30-5pm (followed by live music evening)

June 4: Garden party in Queen Mother's Garden, Dereham, 1-4pm (loyal toast at 3pm)

June 4: Jubilee coffee morning, Scarning village hall, 10am to 12pm

June 4: Scarning Art Club Jubilee exhibition, Scarning village hall, 10am to 4pm

June 4: Jubilee Cream Teas, Scarning village hall, 2-4pm

June 4: St Nicholas Church organ recital, Dereham (time TBC)

June 4: Family fun event, Ellenor Fenn Garden and Wright's Walk, Dereham (time TBC)

June 4: Strawberry cream teas, Dereham Baptist Church (time TBC)

June 4: Mattishall village fayre, Old School Green, 11am to 3pm

June 4: Village bake-off, The Swan, Mattishall, followed by live music (8pm)

June 4: Toftwood Social Club Beer Festival day three, 1pm onwards

Sunday, June 5: St Nicholas Church ecumenical service, Dereham, 6-7pm

June 5: St Peter & St Paul Church service, Scarning, 11.15am

June 5: All Saints Church services, Mattishall

June 5: Platinum Jubilee Family Street Party, Railway Tavern, Dereham, 11am onwards

June 5: Big Jubilee Lunch and little Jubilee fete, Scarning playing fields, 12pm onwards

June 5: Big Jubilee Lunch picnic hosted by Dereham Churches Together at St Nicholas Church, 4-6pm

June 5: Big Jubilee Lunch, Etling Green (time TBC)

June 5: Dereham Big Jubilee Lunch, Memorial Hall, 1-6pm (tickets required)

June 5: Afternoon tea, Mattishall Golf Club

June 5: Toftwood Social Club Beer Festival day four, 1pm onwards

Wednesday, June 29: Royal Salute at Royal Norfolk Show

Wednesday, July 6: Dereham Blues Festival opening concert, 7pm (tickets required)

July 2022: Royal British Legion cream tea train, Mid-Norfolk Railway (tickets required)

Ongoing: Revamp of Queen Mother's Garden, Dereham (reopening date TBC)

To let us know about a Jubilee event in your town or village, email thomas.chapman@archant.co.uk.