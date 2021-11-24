Pub to host fundraiser for daughters of Emma Constable
- Credit: Contributed by family
A Dereham pub is set to host a fundraiser for the daughters of Emma Constable.
The Railway Tavern, on Yaxham Road, will host a special event from 5pm on Saturday, November 27.
Throughout the evening there will be a host of entertainment including live music and a DJ.
A number of generous donations have been received for the raffle and auction, proceeds from which will go to Miss Constable's daughters, Skye and Crystal.
The popular 30-year-old, who lived at Beech Court, was killed in a collision on the A47 in the early hours of Thursday, October 21.
Since Miss Constable's death, around £8,000 has been raised for her daughters via a Just Giving fundraiser.
She was given a fitting send-off on Friday as a funeral procession went through Dereham town centre, before an emotional service.
Last weekend, The Tavern raised £1,890 for Lee Rigby Football Club, a team set up in memory of Fusilier Lee Rigby.
