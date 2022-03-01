Pub to host 1940s fundraiser as military regiments reach 80th anniversary
A Dereham pub is set to go back in time with a 1940s fundraiser.
The Railway Tavern, in Yaxham Road, will host a special event on Saturday (March 5) to mark 80 years since the Glider Pilot Regiment was established.
It will also recognise eight decades since the formation of the Army Air Corps and the Parachute Regiment.
Pub landlord Paul Sandford has teamed up with Beverley Cooper, from Remembrance Benches for Heroes, in the hope of funding commemorative benches for the Air Corps and Parachute Regiment.
An 80th anniversary seat for the glider regiment was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum last month.
Saturday's festivities will see the Tavern go back to 1942 with military reenactment groups, an authentic afternoon tea and live music.
There will even be special guest appearances from a pair of Second World War veterans, while others will tune in via video call.
The bench fundraiser will be supported by an auction containing military memorabilia and a raffle.