International circus ready to pull out all the stops in Dereham

An international circus is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to amaze and dazzle audiences in the big top.

The Russell International Circus will perform in the town from Wednesday, June 8, to Sunday, June 12, with the Recreation Ground off Station Road hosting a range of international talent - including a motorbike on a high-wire, clowns, and acrobats from across Europe.

It marks the circus's first appearance in Dereham, having had to cancel a 2020 visit due to the pandemic.

Russells circus set up in Dereham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Alex Morley, general manager for Russell International Circus, said there is a good buzz in the town, which is feeding the excitement for the performers.

“It's always different when we go somewhere we’ve never been before. We are never too sure how it will go, but I already have a good feeling about Dereham,” he said.

“The bookings are rolling in and it is great for us as you get a good feeling.

Russells circus set up in Dereham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“It helps that we are in the park, as we constantly have people walking around and being chatty, saying how nice it is to see us. That is half the battle, that people want you here.

“It's always exciting going to a new place, especially when people make you feel so welcomed.”

The circus, which tours across the country, has been going for five generations.

Russells circus set up in Dereham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The latest addition to the Russell family is 10-year-old Coco the Clown, who is performing in the show and is the youngest professional clown in the country.

Mr Morley, who is originally from Watton, said the performer's focus is very simple - to put on the best show possible.

“We can never rely solely on our name, so we make sure we always put on a good show,” he added.

Russells circus set up in Dereham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“That will encourage people to come and see it, and tell their friends, knowing they will get a good show.

“We always make sure we pull out all the stops as we take great pride in making a show people will never forget.”

The circus has tickets left for all its performances, including all tickets for £6.99 on opening night.

Tickets can be booked by visiting russellscircus.co.uk or call the booking office on 07752 218805 - some will also be available at the door.