International circus set to return to Dereham

Russells International Circus will return to the Dereham this June - Credit: Andrew Payne

A popular circus is coming back to Dereham for the first time in two years.

Russell's International Circus will return to the town from Wednesday, June 8 to Sunday, June 12.

There promises to be a plethora of international talent on show over the five days at Dereham Recreation Ground off Station Road.

This year’s show will feature acts including an exciting roller-skating routine, a high-wire motorbike and a heart-stopping 'wheel of death'.

Rusty Russell, director of Russell's International Circus, said: "Dereham has always held a special place in our hearts as we always receive a very warm welcome here.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, our tour has had to miss the area for the last couple of years, but we are delighted to be back. We have pulled out all the stops with one of our biggest and best productions to date."

To book tickets, visit russellscircus.co.uk or call the booking office on 07752 218805.