Where can I see Santa on his sleigh in Breckland this Christmas?
Published: 11:39 AM December 3, 2021
There will be plenty of opportunities for children to see Father Christmas on his sleigh in Breckland over the festive season.
Dereham and District Round Table has enlisted the help of Santa himself to bring Christmas cheer to youngsters.
In 2020, the North Pole dweller visited various locations, but did not stop during his route due to Covid restrictions.
But this year, Saint Nick will be touring from Saturday, December 4 until December 23, and will stop several times each day.
His chief elf will hold a large sign to ensure people know where to wait.
Visits will take place as follows (departure times in brackets):
- December 4: Mattishall (5pm)
- Dec 5: Watton (3pm)
- Dec 7: Swanton Morley (5.30pm)
- Dec 9: Wavell Road/Sandy Lane, Dereham (6pm)
- Dec 11: Moorgate Road, Dereham (5pm)
- Dec 12: Shipdham (4pm)
- Dec 14: North Tuddenham and Norwich Road, Dereham (6pm)
- Dec 16: Greenfields, Dereham (6pm)
- Dec 18: Community gardens in Dereham town centre (11am); Beetley and Northgate, Dereham (4pm)
- Dec 19: Hillcrest, Toftwood (4pm)
- Dec 21: New Scarning and Sandy Lane, Dereham (6pm)
- Dec 23: Middlemarch and Chapel Lane, Toftwood (4pm)
Visit facebook.com/derehamroundtable for full route maps.
