Where can I see Santa on his sleigh in Breckland this Christmas?

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:39 AM December 3, 2021
Father Christmas at the Lowestoft Christmas lights switch on event.Picture: Nick Butcher

There are plenty of places in Breckland where you can see Santa on his sleigh this year

There will be plenty of opportunities for children to see Father Christmas on his sleigh in Breckland over the festive season. 

Dereham and District Round Table has enlisted the help of Santa himself to bring Christmas cheer to youngsters.

Father Christmas enjoying the snow at Marram Green, Kessingland. Picture: Nick Butcher

Father Christmas is set to tour Breckland this December - Credit: Nick Butcher

In 2020, the North Pole dweller visited various locations, but did not stop during his route due to Covid restrictions. 

But this year, Saint Nick will be touring from Saturday, December 4 until December 23, and will stop several times each day. 

His chief elf will hold a large sign to ensure people know where to wait. 

Father Christmas talks to visiting children in his Grotto at the Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Pi

There are plenty of places in Breckland where you can see Santa on his sleigh this year - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Visits will take place as follows (departure times in brackets):

  • December 4: Mattishall (5pm)
  • Dec 5: Watton (3pm)
  • Dec 7: Swanton Morley (5.30pm)
  • Dec 9: Wavell Road/Sandy Lane, Dereham (6pm)
  • Dec 11: Moorgate Road, Dereham (5pm)
  • Dec 12: Shipdham (4pm)
  • Dec 14: North Tuddenham and Norwich Road, Dereham (6pm)
  • Dec 16: Greenfields, Dereham (6pm)
  • Dec 18: Community gardens in Dereham town centre (11am); Beetley and Northgate, Dereham (4pm)
  • Dec 19: Hillcrest, Toftwood (4pm)
  • Dec 21: New Scarning and Sandy Lane, Dereham (6pm)
  • Dec 23: Middlemarch and Chapel Lane, Toftwood (4pm)

Visit facebook.com/derehamroundtable for full route maps.

Christmas
Dereham News
Watton News

