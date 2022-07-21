Rare chance to enjoy Shakespeare in grounds of stunning stately home

Festival Players are set to perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Bylaugh Hall, near Dereham - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Theatre lovers are being given a rare chance to enjoy Shakespeare in the grounds of a magnificent stately home.

Bylaugh Hall, near Dereham, will play host to the Festival Players and their production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Sunday, July 31.

A scene from a Festival Players show. They are set to perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Bylaugh Hall, near Dereham - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

The performance is set to take place on the south lawns, which are not normally open to the public.

Tickets are £15 each and must be purchased in advance, with proceeds going to The Friends of Bawdeswell and Bylaugh Churches.

Designed by the same architect who created the Houses of Parliament and Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle, Bylaugh Hall was once the third-largest estate in Norfolk.

Members of Festival Players, whose patron is Dame Judi Dench - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

It was taken over in 2016 by Ben and Helen Budworth, who run famous women's magazine, The Lady.

Gates on July 31 will open at midday. For tickets, visit ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/norfolk/bylaugh-hall.

Festival Players was founded in 1986 and has become renowned for its open-air Shakespeare. The company's patron is Dame Judi Dench.