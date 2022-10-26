Church launches £20,000 fundraiser to replace lights and heating
- Credit: Google Street View
A mid-Norfolk village church has launched a £20,000 fundraiser in a bid to replace its faulty light and heating
Since 1929, St Margaret's Church in Worthing, north of Dereham, has been powered by a set of three light and heating units.
They are especially key during the winter months, when light and warmth are scarce.
However, having been deemed faulty and irreparable, the units now need replacing - but this will come at a cost of around £20,000.
While the church is in the process of applying for grants, this is likely to take several months.
So, to get the ball rolling with the fundraising, St Margaret's is hosting a Halloween afternoon tea this Saturday, October 29, from 2-4pm.
Savoury and sweets treats, as well as plenty of hot and cold drinks, will be available. Donations for the buffet table will be gratefully received.
Most Read
- 1 Holiday horror for pub landlord as family contract parasitic infection
- 2 Community library installed as public garden's revamp nears completion
- 3 Christmas buying well under way as shoppers look to spread costs
- 4 Freddie Flintoff takes to the track in Norfolk for new Top Gear series
- 5 Aldi issues urgent warning after discovering product poses fire risk
- 6 Council's safety fears over plans for 216 new homes
- 7 A47 reopens after van catches fire
- 8 Property spotlight: Three-bedroom cottage with plenty of parking
- 9 Summer temperatures to return to Norfolk with highs over 20C forecast
- 10 Drivers face hour-long diversion when main road shuts for a week
Anyone is welcome at the event, with all proceeds going to the church building appeal.