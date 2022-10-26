Church launches £20,000 fundraiser to replace lights and heating

A mid-Norfolk village church has launched a £20,000 fundraiser in a bid to replace its faulty light and heating

Since 1929, St Margaret's Church in Worthing, north of Dereham, has been powered by a set of three light and heating units.

They are especially key during the winter months, when light and warmth are scarce.

However, having been deemed faulty and irreparable, the units now need replacing - but this will come at a cost of around £20,000.

While the church is in the process of applying for grants, this is likely to take several months.

So, to get the ball rolling with the fundraising, St Margaret's is hosting a Halloween afternoon tea this Saturday, October 29, from 2-4pm.

Savoury and sweets treats, as well as plenty of hot and cold drinks, will be available. Donations for the buffet table will be gratefully received.

Anyone is welcome at the event, with all proceeds going to the church building appeal.



