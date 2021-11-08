News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham pub ramps up support of Lee Rigby football team

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:04 PM November 8, 2021
Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern, is providing transport for anyone wishing to attend R

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham - Credit: Archant

A Dereham pub has ramped up its support of a football team set up in memory of Lee Rigby. 

The Railway Tavern is to host a special fundraiser for Lee Rigby Football Club on Saturday, November 20. 

Due to perform on the night are comedian Duncan Norville, famous for his "chase me" catchphrase, and teenage rock band '3 In a Bar'

The free-to-enter event will be compered by Micky Pugh, while pub landlord Paul Sandford said he expects a number of footballers and celebrities to attend.

Signed merchandise including a Geoff Hurst football boot and Frank Bruno boxing glove are also being raffled. 

Meanwhile, Mr Sandford is in the process of recruiting ex-service personnel from the local area to play in the football team. 

The date and venue for an East Anglian trial is set to be announced in the coming weeks. 

To express an interest, message the 'Lee Rigby Football Club' page on Facebook.

