Five things to do in Dereham this Easter

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:25 PM March 30, 2022
Updated: 12:34 PM March 30, 2022
Bunny is on the loose as Dereham Windmill holds an Easter hunt

There are plenty of events for everyone across the Dereham area this Easter - Credit: Ian Burt

There are plenty of events for everyone across the Dereham area to enjoy this Easter.

To provide some inspiration, we have selected five events happening over the coming weeks in the town.

Dereham Windmill pictured during a fundraising event

Dereham Windmill is hosting an art exhibition throughout April - Credit: aboutDereham

Art Exhibition by Art 4 All Norfolk

Where: Dereham Windmill, Greenfields Rd, NR20 3TE

When: April 1 to April 28; the windmill is open Friday and Saturday.

Price: Free

Art 4 All Norfolk offers art lessons to all levels of experience. The group, which is based in the village of North Elmham,  near Dereham, will be showing off a selection of work from students of all ages and abilities.

Aldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt

An Abba tribute show is coming to Aldiss Park this April - Credit: Ian Burt

Reflections of ABBA - ABBA Tribute Show

Where: Aldiss Park, Dereham Football Club, Norwich Road

When: 7.45pm, April 9

Price: £14

The Abbababes Tribute Show to Abba features all the band's greatest hits. Stacy Collins and Sadie Jones’ show is fully choreographed with dazzling replica costume changes. 

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse opens for free on Sunday. Picture: Ian Burt

Gressenhall Farm is offering a range of activities this Easter - Credit: Ian Burt

Easter at Gressenhall 

Where: Gressenhall Farm & Workhouse, Gressenhall, NR20 4DR

When: April 2 to April 19 

Price: Events included in price of admission - adults £14.60, children £13.90

Gressenhall Farm is offering a range of activities this Easter, such as creating your own Easter nest using natural materials, quizzes, trails and other art challenges.

Come along to charity bingo to support Dereham Cancer Care. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Lyng Village Hall is hosting a family bingo night during the Easter break - Credit: Getty Images

Easter Family Prize Bingo

Where: Lyng Village Hall, Richmond Place, NR9 5RF

When: April 8, 18:30

Price: Six books for £4, three books for £2, ‘special’ game for £1

It's eyes down for a full house as volunteers put on this family bingo night. Prizes have all been donated by local people. 

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily

The Station Cafe, in Reepham, is hosting a pop-up craft market organised by Kerri's Farmhouse Pine - Credit: Archant

Pop-Up Craft Market

Where: The Station Cafe, Station Road, Reepham, NR10 4LJ

When: April 3, 10am - 4pm

Price: Free

The event, being hosted by Kerri's Farmhouse Pine, will feature a range of Norfolk makers, artists and producers, selling a range of independently-made products. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
