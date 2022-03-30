Five things to do in Dereham this Easter
There are plenty of events for everyone across the Dereham area to enjoy this Easter.
To provide some inspiration, we have selected five events happening over the coming weeks in the town.
Art Exhibition by Art 4 All Norfolk
Where: Dereham Windmill, Greenfields Rd, NR20 3TE
When: April 1 to April 28; the windmill is open Friday and Saturday.
Price: Free
Art 4 All Norfolk offers art lessons to all levels of experience. The group, which is based in the village of North Elmham, near Dereham, will be showing off a selection of work from students of all ages and abilities.
Reflections of ABBA - ABBA Tribute Show
Where: Aldiss Park, Dereham Football Club, Norwich Road
When: 7.45pm, April 9
Price: £14
The Abbababes Tribute Show to Abba features all the band's greatest hits. Stacy Collins and Sadie Jones’ show is fully choreographed with dazzling replica costume changes.
Easter at Gressenhall
Where: Gressenhall Farm & Workhouse, Gressenhall, NR20 4DR
When: April 2 to April 19
Price: Events included in price of admission - adults £14.60, children £13.90
Gressenhall Farm is offering a range of activities this Easter, such as creating your own Easter nest using natural materials, quizzes, trails and other art challenges.
Easter Family Prize Bingo
Where: Lyng Village Hall, Richmond Place, NR9 5RF
When: April 8, 18:30
Price: Six books for £4, three books for £2, ‘special’ game for £1
It's eyes down for a full house as volunteers put on this family bingo night. Prizes have all been donated by local people.
Pop-Up Craft Market
Where: The Station Cafe, Station Road, Reepham, NR10 4LJ
When: April 3, 10am - 4pm
Price: Free
The event, being hosted by Kerri's Farmhouse Pine, will feature a range of Norfolk makers, artists and producers, selling a range of independently-made products.