Stars of West End to perform at Dereham church

West End regulars will sprinkle some theatre magic on Dereham when they perform at a town centre church.

Stars of shows including Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins are set to feature in 'The West End comes to Dereham' at St Nicholas Church on Friday, August 12.

The concert is due to get under way at 7pm.

Performers, who are part of a collective known as 'West End Has Faith', will give renditions of songs from Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman and other hit musicals.

They will also spend time talking about their careers, journeys of faith and how the stories of their shows have impacted their lives.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 for adults and £5 for under-18s.

They are available to purchase from the Green Pastures shop in Norwich Street, or by searching for 'The West End comes to Dereham' at eventbrite.co.uk.

The show will also be performed at Aylsham Parish Church on Saturday, August 13.