What are you doing to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne in 2022 - Credit: PA

People in Dereham are being encouraged to come forward with their plans for this year's Jubilee celebrations.

aboutDereham, a group which works to promote the town and its facilities, is asking organisers of events and street parties to get in touch.

For months, the non-profit organisation has been working hard to coordinate planning efforts in Dereham and wants to ensure different events do not clash.

People in Dereham are being asked to come forward with their Queen's Jubilee plans - Credit: Denise Bradley

Back in December, it invited local people, businesses and councillors to a meeting where they could share their ideas.

And now, aboutDereham is urging the community to share their plans via the 'Dereham Jubilee Events Group' Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/derehamjubileegroup.

This year, the Queen has become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee - marking 70 years of service.

A programme of events is taking place throughout the year, with many being held over an extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.