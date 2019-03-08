Ska legends top the bill at much-loved festival

One of Britain's most iconic ska bands is set to headline a town's popular music festival.

Bad Manners - led by frontman Buster Bloodvessel - will top the bill at the returning Reepham Festival, taking place from August 9-10.

Now in its 12th year, the festival attracts around 2,500 people over the course of the weekend, with music on four stages featuring more than 20 bands and musicians.

Organisers are this year welcoming back a major sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, with Lovewell Blake once again backing the Church Stage.

The stage will feature a variety of acoustic acts on the Saturday, including singer-songwriter Nief Carroll, Cambridge alternative roots band Camisayo and indie rockers Black Dog Project.

"Reepham Festival has become one of the most important community events in the county and we are delighted to support it again," said Chris Solt, partner at Lovewell Blake.

For more information, visit the Reepham Festival website.