Music academy gets set to mark 18 years of success

PUBLISHED: 11:15 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 06 June 2019

JDT Music Academy in Dereham are about to celebrate thier 18th anniversary. Pictured are (from left) Aaron Houseago, Lorraine Dorrington, Tiggy Howe, Janel Spalding and Holly Jones. Picture: Ian Burt

It has been 18 years since JDT Music Academy began spreading a love of music from its base in Dereham.

And now the academy is planning to celebrate its success in style.

To mark the milestone, the academy will host a An Audience With...' event at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Swaffham on Saturday, June 8, starting at 7.30pm.

Tiggy Howe, manager and events organiser, said: "We wanted to celebrate by putting on an inspirational evening of pure live entertainment where there will definitely be something for everyone.

"It's a rare opportunity to see and listen to the many talents of our wonderful tutors, featuring special performances from some of the academy's former students who are currently pursuing their own professional career in the music industry."

Tickets can be purchased from the academy on 01362 694817 or online.

