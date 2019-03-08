Search

Dereham Theatre Company set to delight with performances of Rent

PUBLISHED: 13:57 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 27 September 2019

Members of Dereham Theatre Company in rehearsal for Rent, which will be performed at Memorial Hall. Picture: Sophie Blanks

Members of Dereham Theatre Company in rehearsal for Rent, which will be performed at Memorial Hall. Picture: Sophie Blanks

An amateur dramatics group is set to treat audiences to several performances of a hit musical.

Members of Dereham Theatre Company in rehearsal for Rent, which will be performed at Memorial Hall. Picture: Sophie Blanks

Dereham Theatre Company are making final preparations ahead of unveiling Rent at the town's Memorial Hall on Tuesday, September 1.

They will tread the boards at 7.30pm for five consecutive nights until Saturday, September 5, when there will also be a matinee show at 2.30pm.

Members of Dereham Theatre Company in rehearsal for Rent, which will be performed at Memorial Hall. Picture: Sophie BlanksMembers of Dereham Theatre Company in rehearsal for Rent, which will be performed at Memorial Hall. Picture: Sophie Blanks

The rock musical, loosely based on Puccini's opera 'La Boheme', is centred on a group of struggling young artists trying to make their way in the world.

It was written in New York by Jonathan Larson during a growing HIV/AIDS crisis and subsequently praised for its positive representation of those living with the virus.

Rent's most famous song is Seasons of Love, which conveys the show's main messages of love and friendship.

Tickets, priced at £15 each, are available on the door, via the Dereham Theatre Company website, or from Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham town centre.

