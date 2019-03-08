Dereham Theatre Company set to delight with performances of Rent
PUBLISHED: 13:57 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 27 September 2019
Archant
An amateur dramatics group is set to treat audiences to several performances of a hit musical.
Dereham Theatre Company are making final preparations ahead of unveiling Rent at the town's Memorial Hall on Tuesday, September 1.
They will tread the boards at 7.30pm for five consecutive nights until Saturday, September 5, when there will also be a matinee show at 2.30pm.
The rock musical, loosely based on Puccini's opera 'La Boheme', is centred on a group of struggling young artists trying to make their way in the world.
It was written in New York by Jonathan Larson during a growing HIV/AIDS crisis and subsequently praised for its positive representation of those living with the virus.
Rent's most famous song is Seasons of Love, which conveys the show's main messages of love and friendship.
Tickets, priced at £15 each, are available on the door, via the Dereham Theatre Company website, or from Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham town centre.