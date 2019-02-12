Search

Budding young actors to star in classic rock and roll musical

PUBLISHED: 11:41 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 26 February 2019

Members of Dereham youth theatre group DOSTYCo rehearsing for the rock and roll musical Return to the Forbidden Planet. Photo: Helen Bailey

Members of Dereham youth theatre group DOSTYCo rehearsing for the rock and roll musical Return to the Forbidden Planet. Photo: Helen Bailey

Archant

A cast of talented young performers will have audiences dancing in the aisles at Dereham Memorial Hall, when they stage the classic musical, Return to the Forbidden Planet.

Members of Dereham youth theatre group DOSTYCo rehearsing for the rock and roll musical Return to the Forbidden Planet. Photo: Helen BaileyMembers of Dereham youth theatre group DOSTYCo rehearsing for the rock and roll musical Return to the Forbidden Planet. Photo: Helen Bailey

Members of local youth group DOSTYCo, whose ages range from eight to 19, will be singing 1950s and 60s hits including Great Balls of Fire, Monster Mash and Good Vibrations in the show, which is loosely based on the classic 1956 science fiction film Forbidden Planet and Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

Featuring robots, unrequited love and a scary space monster, the musical charts the adventures of spaceship skipper Captain Tempest, who is forced to make an emergency landing on the planet D’Illyria, where he meets Doctor Prosporo, his daughter Miranda and their robot Ariel.

Return to the Forbidden Planet runs from April 10-13 at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2.20pm on April 13.

Tickets (priced £14) are available from www.derehamtheatre.co.uk or from Bright and Beautiful Flowers, 3A Wellington Road.

