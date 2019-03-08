Christmas fair that's made half-a-million for charity set to return

A scene from a previous Norfolk Christmas Fair at Godwick Great Barn. Picture: Supplied by Kate MacNicol Archant

A Christmas fair which has raised more than £250,000 over the past 30 years to help people with learning disabilities is set to make a return.

The Norfolk Christmas Fair will take place at Godwick Great Barn in Tittleshall on Thursday, November 21, featuring 40 stalls - almost half of them new for this year - selling festive gifts.

Mary Marchant, committee member, said: "With over £250,000 raised for the charity through this annual event there is much to be proud of but we are once again raising the bar on the quality and variety of Christmas presents on offer so that we can continue to support this important cause.

"We are particularly pleased this year to fundraise for the construction of a much-needed new facility, Orchard Lodge, so that tenants at Thornage can stay in their own home into old age for as long as possible."

The fair is open from 9.30am to 3pm and entrance is £5.