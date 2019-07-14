Hamilton Loomis the stand-out at Dereham Blues Festival
Colin Collis/DBF
Five days of top blues music and it's still not over.
The Dereham blues festival has quickly grown into not only one of the town's highlights of the year, but also for music lovers across the country.
Festival chairman and organiser Harry Collins said it has been a wonderful event with more than 50 musicians performing across 13 of the town's venues, and thousands of people in attendance.
He said: "Hamilton Loomis got things off to a fantasasic start on the opening night. He was stunning."
The festival launched a new website this year where the full programme is available to view.
And a CD entitled Dereham Blues Volume 1, featuring many of the bands that performed, was on sale during the festival and from the website.
Dereham Blues Festival started on July 10 and runs until Sunday, July 14. You can find full details at www.derehambluesfestival.org.uk.