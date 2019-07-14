Search

Advanced search

Hamilton Loomis the stand-out at Dereham Blues Festival

14 July, 2019 - 16:41
Hamilton Loomis performing at the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Colin Collis/DBF

Hamilton Loomis performing at the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Colin Collis/DBF

Colin Collis/DBF

Five days of top blues music and it's still not over.

Hamilton Loomis performing on the opening night of Dereham Blues Festival, 10th July 2019. Picture: Colin Collis/DBFHamilton Loomis performing on the opening night of Dereham Blues Festival, 10th July 2019. Picture: Colin Collis/DBF

The Dereham blues festival has quickly grown into not only one of the town's highlights of the year, but also for music lovers across the country.

Festival chairman and organiser Harry Collins said it has been a wonderful event with more than 50 musicians performing across 13 of the town's venues, and thousands of people in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Hamilton Loomis got things off to a fantasasic start on the opening night. He was stunning."

The festival launched a new website this year where the full programme is available to view.

And a CD entitled Dereham Blues Volume 1, featuring many of the bands that performed, was on sale during the festival and from the website.

Dereham Blues Festival started on July 10 and runs until Sunday, July 14. You can find full details at www.derehambluesfestival.org.uk.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Work underway on new business park - but which firms will open there?

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

£500 reward after village building is daubed with graffiti

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

Two men charged with drug offences in Dereham

Police arrested the men on Friday night before charging them with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. Photo: Norfolk police

Can you spot yourself in our Dereham Neatherd High School prom picture gallery?

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Most Read

Work underway on new business park - but which firms will open there?

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

£500 reward after village building is daubed with graffiti

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

Two men charged with drug offences in Dereham

Police arrested the men on Friday night before charging them with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. Photo: Norfolk police

Can you spot yourself in our Dereham Neatherd High School prom picture gallery?

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Latest from the Dereham Times

Two men charged with drug offences in Dereham

Police arrested the men on Friday night before charging them with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. Photo: Norfolk police

Hamilton Loomis the stand-out at Dereham Blues Festival

Hamilton Loomis performing at the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Colin Collis/DBF

Community shows its appreciation of RNLI lifeboat crew in Wells

Wells 150th celebrations. The flotilla of boats. Pictures: Ray West

School one of first in country to get special computer centre status

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher

Beekeeper and district councillor asks voters to help save our bees

A honey bee in a garden. Picture: Neville Yardy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists