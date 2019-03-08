Festival to put spotlight on Filipino culture

A scene from a previous Barrio Fiesta at East Tuddenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The tastes, sounds and sights of Filipino culture will go under the spotlight at an upcoming festival.

The Barrio Fiesta will bring East Tuddenham Village Hall to life on Saturday, August 10.

The festival will include children's activities, traditional clothing, entertainment and folk dancing.

Organiser Tess Ward said: "Many of our talents, singers and dancers wearing traditional Filipino costumes will come from various parts of London. Many Filipino organisations will come in double decker bus showing their support."

Ms Ward said the festival was open to all and encouraged people to come along and experience the colour of Filipino culture.

She added: "You will never go hungry and thirsty - we have food stalls and groceries and ice cream."

Entry is £3 for visitors aged 14 and over, and the festival will run from 8am to 6pm.

Special guests will include Danny Favor, the UK's first Filipino mayor, from East Grinstead, as well as the Philippine ambassador and staff from the Philippine embassy.