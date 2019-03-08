Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Review: Children's book exhibition is a 'fabulous find' for summer

PUBLISHED: 20:34 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:40 08 August 2019

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is a Adam Clarke (6) and brother James in the Reading Den. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is a Adam Clarke (6) and brother James in the Reading Den. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

Looking for somewhere different to take the kids during the holidays? Reporter DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP explains why a special children's book exhibition might just be the ideal day out.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is the Story Den in the Reading Forest. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPGressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is the Story Den in the Reading Forest. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Once upon a time a Norfolk museum hosted an exhibition to celebrate all that is great about children's literature.

And not being the type of person to judge a book by its cover, I thought I would check it out for myself.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, based just outside of Dereham, has been running the co-curated exhibition since March and there is still plenty of time left to go and see it.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is a Adam Clarke (6) and brother James (4) using a typewriter. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPGressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is a Adam Clarke (6) and brother James (4) using a typewriter. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Once Upon a Time has been created by volunteers, staff, visitors and local library users and asks its visitors the important question - what's your favourite children's book?

And with a whole plethora of books, interactive experiences and multi-sensory toys to engage with, it is truly a difficult question to answer.

My two eldest boys (aged six and four) especially enjoyed dressing up as their favourite book characters in the dress-up corner. From nursery rhyme cow costumes to wicked witches, and allsorts in between, there was a lot of giggles as they made their way through the Reading Forest.

Once there, the pair of them (along with their two-year-old brother) were quick to get their heads stuck in a book at the Story Den.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is James Clarke (4) in the Story Den. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPGressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is James Clarke (4) in the Story Den. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The colourful, mini library was packed with a variety of children's books for them to sit, read and enjoy in the woodland setting where toadstools and trees made for a quirky literary backdrop.

READ MORE: Meet Gressenhall's five new little piglets.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is a typewriter. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPGressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is a typewriter. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The exhibition is described as being filled with "nostalgic favourites, modern classics and strange new worlds" and also celebrates Norfolk authors past and present.

Not only is this a fabulous find for the long summer holidays, the museum itself makes for a great day out.

Permanent collections bring the building's history to life, as well as demonstrating what happened both inside and outside of the workhouse during the 18th century.

There's a vibrant heritage market street made up of homes, a church, and a school of the era which will keep the kids thoroughly entertained.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is Adam Clarke (6) dressed up as a dinosaur and brother James (4) as a cow. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPGressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is Adam Clarke (6) dressed up as a dinosaur and brother James (4) as a cow. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

You may also get a treat when you visit the working farm. We were lucky and got to view some newborn piglets.

Finally, the woodland play area is perfect for letting your little ones burn off some energy and enjoy a picnic.

All in all, this was a fantastic day out and a place for all of the family to enjoy - no matter what age.

You may also want to watch:

- The Once Upon a Time exhibition runs till October 27, 2019, and is held in the collections gallery inside the main workhouse building.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is James Clarke (4) dressing up. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPGressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is James Clarke (4) dressing up. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is Adam Clarke (6) and brother James (4) playing with the water pump. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPGressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is Adam Clarke (6) and brother James (4) playing with the water pump. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Power restored to properties in mid-Norfolk hit by power cut

A power cut is affecting households in mid-Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Brad’s Bash’ to remember much-loved cricketer who died following car crash

Dereham man Bradley Raper died following a collision near Thetford in October last year. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

‘It is just so addictive’ - Dereham woman wins multiple bodybuilding titles

Katie Da Silva, from Dereham, has enjoyed a string of recent bodybuilding success. Picture: Katie Da Silva

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds set to batter Norfolk this weekend

A dramatic photo of lightning over Norwich. Photo: Brad Damms

Most Read

Power restored to properties in mid-Norfolk hit by power cut

A power cut is affecting households in mid-Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Brad’s Bash’ to remember much-loved cricketer who died following car crash

Dereham man Bradley Raper died following a collision near Thetford in October last year. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

‘It is just so addictive’ - Dereham woman wins multiple bodybuilding titles

Katie Da Silva, from Dereham, has enjoyed a string of recent bodybuilding success. Picture: Katie Da Silva

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds set to batter Norfolk this weekend

A dramatic photo of lightning over Norwich. Photo: Brad Damms

Latest from the Dereham Times

Review: Children’s book exhibition is a ‘fabulous find’ for summer

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is holding a co-curated exhibition called Once Upon a Time. Pictured is a Adam Clarke (6) and brother James in the Reading Den. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Dereham Golf Club’s Junior Open was a tournament to remember

Chloe Tabard on the eighth green after her hole in one Picture: CLUB

‘We waited months for this’ - music fans react to cancellation of Houghton Festival

The festival entrance to the Houghton estate, without the expected crowds PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Community fears boarded-up village pub could be converted into homes

Sara Freakley, chairman of South Creake Parish Council, outside the Plume of Feathers pub. Photo: Robert Freakley

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists