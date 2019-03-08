Search

Music festival aims to welcome the world to rural Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:32 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 08 June 2019

Norfolk World Music Festival 2019 organiser Anna Mudeka. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council.

African beats, Cuban rhythms and Irish harmonies will all be part of a weekend festival which aims to bring the world to the heart of Norfolk.

Part of the action at a previous Southburgh Festival, which has been renamed the Norfolk World Music Festival for 2019. Picture: GIDEON GRAYLYONS.Part of the action at a previous Southburgh Festival, which has been renamed the Norfolk World Music Festival for 2019. Picture: GIDEON GRAYLYONS.

The Southburgh Festival has been renamed the Norfolk World Music Festival for its 11th year, and will run from July 26 to 28, coinciding with Norfolk Day celebrations on July 27.

The festival promises a heady mix of music from Zimbabwe, Cuba, Eastern Europe, Ireland and Portugal, and visitors will be able to sample cuisines from around the globe.

Anna Mudeka, festival organiser, said: "Our aim is to bring a slice of the world to the heart of Norfolk.

"It's a wonderful space where people of all ages and nationalities can come and share experiences through music, theatre, food and crafts.

Part of the action at a previous Southburgh Festival, which has been renamed the Norfolk World Music Festival for 2019. Picture: Chris HillPart of the action at a previous Southburgh Festival, which has been renamed the Norfolk World Music Festival for 2019. Picture: Chris Hill

"It is an ideal setting for children to run around in, and to make new friends, while parents chill out or take part in the activities available, and maybe even discover their inner child again."

Performers on the Saturday will include the Cuban band Son Yambu and the Foreign Locals, who combine upbeat Gypsy punk, reggae and ska.

Also playing will be the African band Harare, fronted by Kuda Matimba, as well as the Belfast-based brothers the Watchsnatchers.

The Saturday will also feature a fringe festival stage with performers including a four-piece Klezmer band playing homage to traditional Eastern European Jewish as well as Middle Eastern, Gypsy and Balkan music.

Vocal and sax duo Diva and the DJ will play R and B, Jazz, soul, reggae, Latin and funk songs. Sefo Kanuteh, a master of the African instruments kora and balafon, will also grace the stage, while the Taal-Rasa-Bhana dance academy will get the audience up on their feet.

There will also be workshops including circus, native American and Samba drumming, singing, salsa, Kora and Indian dance.

The festival takes place at the Burton Manor Barns in Southburgh, south of Dereham.

Visitors are welcome to camp on-site, and tickets for the whole weekend cost £50, while a day ticket for the Saturday costs £25 for adults, £12 for children aged six-12. Entry is free for children under six.

Visit norfolkworldmusicfestival.co.uk or call 01362 822194 or 07879 493843 for more.

Dereham department store set for revamp as plans for new 800 user gym on site unveiled

The former Chattels department store in Dereham could be turned into an 800 user gym. Photo: Matthew Usher

Police seize £2,000 worth of class A drugs

Police seized £2,000 worth of suspected class A drugs in Dereham. Picture: Breckland police

Police vow to continue fight against town’s drug crime after latest discovery

Police on their way to carry out a drugs raid in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

New ‘luxury’ coffee lounge set to be officially opened

Andy Sullivan is officially opening Coffee and Canvas at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett

Dereham Music Festival organisers ‘hoping for high numbers’ as ‘hundreds’ of tickets sell out

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Coulton

