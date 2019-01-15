Search

Sunday Times name Norfolk village in top 10 seaside spots

15 January, 2019 - 10:17
Local water sports activities are held on the marsh areas of Burnham Overy Staithe Credit: Holly Smith

Local water sports activities are held on the marsh areas of Burnham Overy Staithe Credit: Holly Smith

Get your buckets and spades at the ready as a Norfolk village has been named one of the top 10 coastal spots.

Marsh and Overy Creak channel at Burnham Overy Staithe Credit: Lorraine ClaytonMarsh and Overy Creak channel at Burnham Overy Staithe Credit: Lorraine Clayton

Burnham Overy Staithe, located on the “magical” north Norfolk coast, has been listed as one of the 10 best seaside locations to live in by the Sunday Times.

The ten places have been chosen as they are places that can be enjoyed all year round and also includes St Ives in Cornwall and Lyme Regis in Dorset.

The Sunday Times writes about Burnham Overy Staithe: “It has the most delightful creek, a charming collection of pretty flint houses and one of the region’s best and most welcoming gastropubs, the Hero.

“It’s a fine place for birdwatching and, if you want to immerse yourself in nature, you can catch a ferry to the nature reserve at Scolt Head Island or walk a mile and a half along the coast path to the awe-inspiring beach at Holkham.”

Burnham Overy Staithe at dusk Credit: Matthew UsherBurnham Overy Staithe at dusk Credit: Matthew Usher

The description of the village also nods to nearby spots Cromer, which they say has “the best fish and chips in the land”, and Blakeney as “an idyllic vantage point for gazing at the birds”.

READ MORE: Fugitives hide out in Cromer caravan park in new series of Hunted

They also describe Burnham Overy Staithe as “posh country” where you will have to pay “upwards of £500,000 for a little cottage”.

The Sunday Times top 10 seaside spots

1. Aberdyfi, Gwynedd

2. Amble, Northumberland

3. Burnham Overy Staithe, Norfolk

4. Dornoch, Highlands

5. Heswall, Merseyside

6. Hove, East Sussex

7. Kingsbridge, Devon

8. Lyme Regis, Dorset

9. North Berwick, Eat Lothian

10, St Ives, Cornwall





