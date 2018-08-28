Top poet, playwright and broadcaster to star in village hall show

Ian McMillan and Luke Carver Goss, who will be appearing at Bawdeswell village hall on March 22. Photo: GRAEME OXBY Archant

A slice of the lighter side of life will be on the menu at Bawdeswell village hall, near Dereham, on March 22, when poet, playwright and broadcaster Ian McMillan teams up with musician and composer Luke Carver Goss to present an evening of songs, stories and comedy.

The pair, who regularly perform together with the four-piece Ian McMillan Orchestra, will be presenting their latest show, Between You and Me, featuring original material including a musical created out of thin air.

Dubbed the Bard of Barnsley, Ian presents the BBC Radio 3 show The Verb and is a regular on TV and radio shows including BBC Breakfast, Pointless Celebrities, Coast, Countryfile and Pick of the Week.

He was also featured on the South Bank Show, is poet in residence for his home team Barnsley Football Club and has been cast away on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Born in Darfield, near Barnsley, where he still lives, Ian, who has published more than 30 poetry books, began performing on the live poetry circuit in the 1970s and has taken his critically acclaimed autobiographical show, Taking Myself Home, all over the UK.

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Luke has toured all over the country and abroad with his own group, the Carver Trio, as well as appearing with folk group the Tea Hodzic Trio, music and storytelling outfit the Devil’s Violin, and the southern European folk group Szapora!

His work has ranged from commissions for symphony orchestras, rock bands, theatres and dance ensembles, to arranging music for choirs, bands, theatres and arts centres.

Bawdeswell Entertainments Group member Carolyn Good said that after hearing a radio interview with Ian, she contacted him to ask if he would be willing to bring his show to the village.

“It is not often that such a well-known performer plays live in Bawdeswell and, on this evening, we will have two big talents,” she said.

Between You and Me, with Ian McMillan and Luke Carver Goss, is at Bawdeswell village hall, Reepham Road, on Friday, March 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £15, are available from the hall’s Coffee Hub (open on Tuesdays from 10am-midday), or by phoning 01362 688944 or 01362 688627.