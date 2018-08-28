Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Top poet, playwright and broadcaster to star in village hall show

PUBLISHED: 15:01 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 05 February 2019

Ian McMillan and Luke Carver Goss, who will be appearing at Bawdeswell village hall on March 22. Photo: GRAEME OXBY

Ian McMillan and Luke Carver Goss, who will be appearing at Bawdeswell village hall on March 22. Photo: GRAEME OXBY

Archant

A slice of the lighter side of life will be on the menu at Bawdeswell village hall, near Dereham, on March 22, when poet, playwright and broadcaster Ian McMillan teams up with musician and composer Luke Carver Goss to present an evening of songs, stories and comedy.

The pair, who regularly perform together with the four-piece Ian McMillan Orchestra, will be presenting their latest show, Between You and Me, featuring original material including a musical created out of thin air.

Dubbed the Bard of Barnsley, Ian presents the BBC Radio 3 show The Verb and is a regular on TV and radio shows including BBC Breakfast, Pointless Celebrities, Coast, Countryfile and Pick of the Week.

He was also featured on the South Bank Show, is poet in residence for his home team Barnsley Football Club and has been cast away on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Born in Darfield, near Barnsley, where he still lives, Ian, who has published more than 30 poetry books, began performing on the live poetry circuit in the 1970s and has taken his critically acclaimed autobiographical show, Taking Myself Home, all over the UK.

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Luke has toured all over the country and abroad with his own group, the Carver Trio, as well as appearing with folk group the Tea Hodzic Trio, music and storytelling outfit the Devil’s Violin, and the southern European folk group Szapora!

His work has ranged from commissions for symphony orchestras, rock bands, theatres and dance ensembles, to arranging music for choirs, bands, theatres and arts centres.

Bawdeswell Entertainments Group member Carolyn Good said that after hearing a radio interview with Ian, she contacted him to ask if he would be willing to bring his show to the village.

“It is not often that such a well-known performer plays live in Bawdeswell and, on this evening, we will have two big talents,” she said.

Between You and Me, with Ian McMillan and Luke Carver Goss, is at Bawdeswell village hall, Reepham Road, on Friday, March 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £15, are available from the hall’s Coffee Hub (open on Tuesdays from 10am-midday), or by phoning 01362 688944 or 01362 688627.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Clothing banks broken into across county

A clothing bank in Morrisons in Fakenham was one of those targeted. Picture: Chris Bishop

Sponsored rowathon takes teen kick boxer Jack a step closer to his dream expedition to Borneo

Fifteen-year-old budding kick boxing star Jack Clancy who is fundraising for a charity trip to Borneo. Photo: BRETT KING

Is your child safe when playing Fortnite? Norfolk Police warn parents

Fortnite was created by American developers Epic Games. Picture: Epic Games

Hundreds share pictures of blue Power Ranger in support of brave Denver Clinton after family reveal they have ‘days left with him’

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Clothing banks broken into across county

A clothing bank in Morrisons in Fakenham was one of those targeted. Picture: Chris Bishop

Sponsored rowathon takes teen kick boxer Jack a step closer to his dream expedition to Borneo

Fifteen-year-old budding kick boxing star Jack Clancy who is fundraising for a charity trip to Borneo. Photo: BRETT KING

Is your child safe when playing Fortnite? Norfolk Police warn parents

Fortnite was created by American developers Epic Games. Picture: Epic Games

Hundreds share pictures of blue Power Ranger in support of brave Denver Clinton after family reveal they have ‘days left with him’

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Dereham Times

Ministers told to put patients at centre of mental health redesign

Heather Edmondson from Litcham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Clothing banks broken into across county

A clothing bank in Morrisons in Fakenham was one of those targeted. Picture: Chris Bishop

Top poet, playwright and broadcaster to star in village hall show

Ian McMillan and Luke Carver Goss, who will be appearing at Bawdeswell village hall on March 22. Photo: GRAEME OXBY

NDR western link dubbed ‘future proof road’ backed by council

Breckland Council is the latest local authority to back proposals for an NDR western link. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Extra police officers pledged amid council tax rise of more than 10pc

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists