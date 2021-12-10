Hairdresser crowned as best new business in East of England
- Credit: Lauren Jarvis
A Dereham hairdresser is celebrating after being crowned as the best new business in the region at a prestigious awards ceremony.
Lauren Jarvis, who started The Lodge Hairdressing at her home during lockdown, was recognised in the East of England section at England's Business Awards.
She had also been nominated for 'best hair salon'.
The 31-year-old's triumph in the new business category has earned her a place at the national final, set to be held in Manchester in the spring.
"I was really surprised and just grateful to even be nominated," said Mrs Jarvis, who quit her stable salon job so she could launch her own venture and spend more time with family.
"I was thinking even in Norwich they are so many amazing new businesses, let alone in all the other towns and cities in the East of England.
"It is a really big compliment because I do everything myself, so it feels like a really big deal. I suppose it means I must be doing a decent job."
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases
- 2 Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B
- 3 From pick 'n' mix to toys: Do you remember your town's Woolworths?
- 4 Hairdresser crowned as best new business in East of England
- 5 'Patience is key' - Terry and Shirley share secret to 60 years of marriage
- 6 'We expected worse' - performance venues optimistic despite new Covid rules
- 7 Dereham Lions take families to meet Father Christmas
- 8 People to get booster jabs sooner - but not at walk-in centres
- 9 Where can I see Santa on his sleigh in Breckland this Christmas?
- 10 Excitement as church's wreath trail returns to Dereham