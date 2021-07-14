News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Children celebrate town's foundress with pressed flowers

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:17 AM July 14, 2021   
Malorie Class, Dereham Church of England Junior Academy with their winning well-dressing picture

Malorie Class, Dereham Church of England Junior Academy with their winning well-dressing picture - Credit: Evelyn Speed

Dereham children delighted in this week’s Withburga well-dressing competition. 

The event went ahead after the rest of the planned Withburga Weekend was deferred until September, owing to continued coronavirus restrictions. 

Organiser Evelyn Speed explained: “When the school children of Dereham accepted the invitation to participate in St. Nicholas' Withburga Well-dressing competition, nobody anticipated the high standard and creativity of the children.

Children who received the winner's awards, with The Revd. Canon Paul Cubitt and Evelyn Speed who organised the event

Children who received the winner's awards, with The Revd. Canon Paul Cubitt and Evelyn Speed who organised the event - Credit: Evelyn Speed

“Three entries from the Year groups of Dereham Church Infants and Nursery, and 15 entries from the classes of Dereham Church of England Junior Academy were displayed around the church, amidst beautiful floral arrangements, depicting the story of Withburga, the foundress of Dereham.”

She added: “Canon Rev Paul Cubitt and his wife Clare had the unenviable task of judging the entries.

“The winner of Dereham Church Infants was Year One and the winner of the Junior Academy was Malorie Class, Year Four.

The children who created the winning well-dressing picture.

The children who created the winning well-dressing picture. - Credit: Evelyn Speed

You may also want to watch:

“Each winner received a trophy, a certificate and a £25 Green Pastures voucher.

“Those who visited the church to view the entries, were amazed at the creativity and skill of the children, who had painstakingly pressed the fresh flowers, petals and other natural materials into clay bases, to make truly beautiful pictures.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Council considers plan for garden to commemorate key workers
  2. 2 Man points gun at police - but escapes jail sentence
  3. 3 Survey shows satisfaction with Dereham GP surgeries
  1. 4 'Back to square one' - Ex-convict's work return bid hit by moped hire snub
  2. 5 From Facebook to market favourite - the rise of Drip Drop Bake Stop
  3. 6 Thousands raised for youngster as Euros 2020 draws to close
  4. 7 Town to turn into Disneyland for Elsie after mum's plea for support
  5. 8 Joyrider drove over police officer's foot and along pavement
  6. 9 Tributes to 'incredible' gent and infected blood campaigner
  7. 10 Plans proposed for community toilet scheme in town
People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Calvin Beckett and Sandra Eglington on holiday in the lake District in 2019. 

Celebration planned in memory of man who died in A47 crash

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Dementia babies created by the Dereham Community Crafters

Campaign

Craft group making 'dementia babies' to help bring back parenting memories

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Stewart Pollock all ready for the big game at the Railway Tavern in Dereham

Football | Video

‘I’m as nervous as on my wedding day’ - Landlord ready for Euro 2020 final

Ian Clarke

Logo Icon
England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

Video

Watch: Fans jump for joy as England make it to Euros final

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus