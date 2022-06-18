News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man guilty of arson after blaze which ripped through flat and gardens

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:25 AM June 18, 2022
A man in his 40s has been found guilty of arson following a blaze which tore through a flat and several gardens. 

Emergency services were called to Metamec Drive, off South Green in Dereham, at around 1.30am on October 19 last year

As the alarm was raised and families evacuated their homes, firefighters spent just over an hour at the scene as flames tore through sheds and fences and spread to an adjacent flat.

Police and the fire service subsequently launched a joint investigation in a bid to establish how the fire was started.

Robert Smith, of Waples Way in Dereham, was later charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Following a trial at King's Lynn Crown Court which began on Monday, June 6 and came to a conclusion on Friday, June 10, Smith was found guilty of five counts of arson. 

The 43-year-old will be sentenced at the same court at 10am on Friday, August 2. 

