Awards for pair who created 'legacy' signs for town

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:23 AM July 14, 2022
Members of Dereham Heritage Trust, L-R, Hilary Williams, Peter Wade-Martins, Trevor Ogden.

Members of Dereham Heritage Trust, L-R, Hilary Williams, Peter Wade-Martins, Trevor Ogden. Centre - Cllr Roy Brame and Karen Brame. Carolyn Coleman and Sue Walker - Credit: Robert Campbell

They helped people in the town find their way - now two women have been recognised for their effort in creating new signs.

Sue Walker and Carolyn Coleman were presented with special recognition awards on July 13 for designing and producing 14 wayfinding signs in Dereham, which were unveiled last year. 

The pair were given the award by Roy Brame, former chairman of Breckland Council at Ellenor Fenn Garden.

Mrs Walker, who designed the sign, said it was an “honour and joy to give something back to the town".

Mrs Coleman, who managed the creation and installation, thanked Dereham Heritage Trust and the members of the aboutDereham partnership whose support had helped to keep the project going during the difficult circumstances of lockdowns.

After handing out the awards, Mr Brame said, “The new signs are an asset in the town and will be a legacy for many people to enjoy for years to come.”

