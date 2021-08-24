Fundraising continues for youngster Logan ahead of bank holiday

Published: 3:23 PM August 24, 2021

Fundraising events are continuing at full pace in aid of brave Norfolk youngster Logan Gostling.

The four-year-old, who lives in Mattishall, near Dereham, has battled through several serious medical problems since his birth.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of one, Logan is reliant on a wheelchair, experiences pain daily, and has been undergoing intensive physio and hydrotherapy since 2019.

Although Logan has been put forward for a £60,000 Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy operation, the NHS cannot fund its cost, nor the therapy required afterwards, so the family have launched a campaign to raise the vital funds.

The Maui Waui Festival is an annual three day international festival of music, performance and arts, now in it eighth year. - Credit: Jerry Tye

At this week’s Maui Waui Festival at Hill Farm, near Dereham, the festival will welcome two new additions to the annual event: a ferris wheel and a helter skelter.

These will be pay-rides to cover costs, and after costs have been covered, a festival spokesperson said 25pc of ride fares received will go towards the operation fund.

The festival is taking place from August 27 to 29.

Meanwhile, at Dereham’s Railway Tavern, all funds raised through the pub’s Bank Holiday Music Extravaganza event on Saturday August 28 and Sunday August 29 will also go into the growing pot, which stands at more than £20,000.

During the 2020 Euro games last month, the pub raised more than £12,000 towards the fund, £4,000 of which was raised during the final alone.

Paul Sandford, pub landlord at the Railway Tavern - Credit: Ian Burt

On Saturday, the tavern will welcome, along with other musical acts, Elvis Presley tribute artist Andy Otley, a Norwich-based musician who landlord Paul Sandford said had played at the pub before and “always brings a good crowd”.

The Extravaganza is taking place from 6pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday, and on the latter day, Greentrees Caravans will be on hand to offer rides in their supercars until 4pm.

Tickets for Saturday cost £5 and can be bought in advance at the bar or on the door, while Sunday will be free entry thanks to a sponsorship from Easy Bathrooms.

Sports memorabilia will also be up for auction in aid of the fund, including a signed boot by Arsenal legend Ian Wright and Spurs player Ricky Villa.

The tavern is still looking for local businesses to provide raffle prizes over the weekend, and can contact mail@railwaytaverndereham.co.uk or call 01362 288166

The fund can be directly contributed to at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/caz-mckinnell?utm_term=b4eqXvJ6M