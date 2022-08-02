Plans to convert village chapel into homes withdrawn

Plans to convert the United Reformed Church in Shipdham, near Dereham, into two homes have been withdrawn - Credit: Google Street View

Plans to turn a chapel into housing in a village near Dereham have been withdrawn.

Proposals had been lodged to convert the Shipdham United Church, also known as the United Reformed Church, into two homes.

According to documents submitted to Breckland Council, each property would have had three bedrooms, with a total of four parking spaces provided.

"Minimal modification" to the external character of the chapel was being proposed, with a reduction of window heights to the north, new windows in the roof and a small roof extension at the rear.

However, in a letter sent to the council last month, Frazer Architectural Services - representing the applicant - said the 'change of use' request had been retracted.

The firm added that "no further action" would be taken on the scheme.

Formerly called the Congregational Chapel, the church has been closed since 2019 and was put on the market for £80,000 last year.

It has hosted the meetings of various groups down the years.