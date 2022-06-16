Time to nominate Dereham's unsung heroes for citizens award

Dereham Town Council will hand out citizens awards as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People are being urged to highlight the efforts of Dereham's unsung heroes as part of this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Dereham Town Council is inviting the public to nominate the community heroes who they feel are deserving of a citizens award.

Nominations will eventually be whittled down into a shortlist, with successful nominees invited to a special reception at Dereham Memorial Hall later in the year, on September 10.

Similar awards were staged in 2012 for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

To request a nomination form, call Dereham Town Council on 01362 693821 or email generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org.

Nominees must not have received a citizens award in the past. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, July 15.

While Platinum Jubilee events largely took place over the long bank holiday weekend at the beginning of June, other celebrations to mark the occasion are continuing throughout the year.